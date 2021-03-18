The Weeknd to Re-Release ‘House of Balloons’ Mixtape

House of Balloons turns 10.

A decade later, The Weeknd will release his groundbreaking debut mixtape on all streaming platforms on its anniversary, Sunday, March 21. It will be available for the first time in “in its original incarnation,” including the original mixes and samples.

House of Balloons was released as a free download on March 21, 2011 before its commercial release to streaming services in February 2015. However, the 10-track version that currently appears on DSPs does not include the original mixes.

Additionally, The Weeknd will celebrate the anniversary with an exclusive merchandise collaboration with Daniel Arsham featuring a new interpretation of the cover art and 1,000 limited-edition vinyls, along with a varsity jacket inspired by The Weeknd’s outfit from his first live show in 2011 at Toronto’s Mod Club. The collection will be available on shop.theweeknd.com on March 21 at 3 p.m. EST for 48 hours only.

House of Balloons, the first in The Weeknd’s three-part Trilogy compilation, was released to critical acclaim and spawned fan favorites like “Wicked Games” and “The Morning.”