The Woman Behind Issues/Pane Nyaya: Rejoice Nyewerwayi Nharaunda

Rejoice is the woman behind Issues/Pane Nyaya, a talk show that started online but has grown to broadcast across 7 radio stations and a television station in Zimbabwe! Through this show, Rejoice has become the voice of the subjugated and is using media as a tool for transformational justice for girls, women & the marginalised. In 2019, she was recognised as one of the 16 gender champions by the Netherlands embassy for her work as a radio and television host tackling complex subjects around gender and sexuality including GBV. Most of the time we want media to just report about topics we consider “comfortable” and “normal”. But societal issues are very complex and sometimes uncomfortable.

One time I remember listening to an interview she had with a male rape victim who was still traumatised about the rape ordeal he suffered at the hands of women. Another time, she was having a conversation with local male sex workers who were sharing their experiences. Sis Rejoice has been courageous to get into these unexplored yet real issues. Other issues Pane Nyaya has tackled include depression in men, polygamy and religion, and involvement of very young girls in sex work.