Thomas Frank’s first task at Spurs would be an unenviable one

Usually, a manager loses their job after losing the dressing room first. In Ange Postecoglou’s case at Tottenham, the opposite seems true: the players who became European champions under him remained true believers until the end; unfortunately, for him, his bosses were less convinced.

Daniel Levy has sacked some of the most decorated managers in football history, but never dispensed of one immediately after they have won a trophy. It hasn’t been a decision he has had to make often.

Appointing Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were seen as mitigated risks, combustible characters who may burn the place to the ground on their way out, but could win a trophy before lighting the match. Neither managed it.

Mauricio Pochettino was a father figure to a young squad that came close to glory, only to fall agonisingly short, but even he had his doubters by the end, his tenure unravelling quickly after misery in Madrid.

Postecoglou, in comparison, appears to have retained the trust and backing of his squad right until the bitter end, an impressive accomplishment considering the nadir of their Premier League season.

Pedro Porro was the first to pay tribute on social media after news had filtered through that he had been sacked two years into a four-year contract.

“Thank you for everything, boss. For mentoring me early on, helping me settle into the club, and trusting me out on the pitch,” he wrote.

“I’ll always be grateful for the way that you led us, defended us and kept us going through all the highs and lows.

“Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club’s history and for that, you’ll always be celebrated. Wishing you all the very best, boss.”

Others followed en masse.

Club captain Son Heung-min said: “Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club. You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.”

He added, “You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an absolute privilege to learn from your leadership up close, I am a better player and person because of you.

“Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.”

Richarlison, who spoke of his struggles with mental health last year, said: “Mister, massive thanks for helping me out and believing in me during one of the trickiest periods of my career and my life.”

“You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I’ll always look up to,” wrote Guglielmo Vicario.

The outpouring of messages for a departing manager was unusual but not unexpected. Spurs players have publicly backed Postecoglou since the final in Bilbao and even before.

Speaking at his own golf event on 27 May, James Maddison, along with Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, were unanimous that the Australian deserved to keep his job. “He’s been brilliant,” said Maddison.

The squad lapped up the adulation for Postecoglou during the club’s trophy parade, with Yves Bissouma – not always a regular starter over the past two years – leading a rendition of “Oh, Ange Postecoglou” on the stage outside the stadium.

Unlike some of his predecessors, Postecoglou consistently supported his players publicly, regardless of the poor domestic results. It will be interesting to see what impact his departure has on the future of some of the heroes of Bilbao.

Speculation surrounding Cristian Romero’s future is bound to intensify, with the Argentine, who has been linked with Real and Atletico Madrid, reportedly a big supporter of Postecoglou.

“We must continue; this is the path,” he wrote on Instagram five days after a man-of-the-match display in the final.

It will be a tough act for the next manager to follow. Morale is high, not low; the dressing room is united, not divided.

Thomas Frank is the frontrunner and the Brentford boss is renowned for his people skills and emotional intelligence as much as his tactical nous. Whoever follows Postecoglou will have to be a diplomat as well as a football manager.

Postecoglou has laid the foundations for the 13th permanent head coach of the Enic era. The 59-year-old never got to manage Spurs in the Champions League but has ensured his successor will.

They will inherit an exciting young squad freshly imbued with the trophy-winning bug. They will also need to charm a group of players indebted to Postecoglou for helping their dreams come true.