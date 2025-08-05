Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey faces rape charges in court for first time

The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman

Thomas Partey has appeared in court for the first time on five charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

The former Arsenal midfielder, 32, only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address, during the appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC confirmed that the alleged offences are reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, while Partey was still playing for Arsenal, and involve three counts of rape against one woman, two counts against a second woman and a sexual assault of a third.

One of the rape charges relates to a “multiple incident” charge which occurred on at least four occasions, and Ms Ledward confirmed that the third woman claims Partey was “lying on top of her, trying to kiss her, and touching her, all over clothing”.

Of the six alleged offences, five are said to have taken place at Partey’s former home in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, while one of the charges of rape happened at a hotel in Spain in June 2022.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

By law, all three women are guaranteed lifelong anonymity.

What happens next?

Partey will return to London on 2 September to appear at the Central Criminal Court, formerly known as the Old Bailey.

In the meantime, Partey is on the verge of signing a contract to play for Villarreal in Spain, and will not be restricted from doing so by the courts in Britain, although under his bail conditions he will have to notify police of any international travel or changes of address in advance.

The Ghana international signed for Arsenal from another Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, in October 2020 and has also played for Mallorca and Almeria.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal expired on 30 June and he was charged four days later following a three-year investigation.