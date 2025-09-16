43
25
38
40
3
49
44
20
32
8
33
39
31
10
30
5
37
46
26
1
14
24
35
4
15
23
11
18
48
34
22
16
29
2
13
9
Thomas Partey 'ready' for Tottenham game on eve of court hearing, says Villarreal boss

Thomas Partey 'ready' for Tottenham game on eve of court hearing, says Villarreal boss

2025-09-16Last Updated: 2025-09-16
347 Less than a minute


Former Arsenal midfielder expected to play against Spurs in Champions League ahead of Old Bailey appearance on Wednesday


Source link

2025-09-16Last Updated: 2025-09-16
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch France vs Namibia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

How to watch France vs Namibia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

2023-09-21
Barcelona XI vs Benfica: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League

Barcelona XI vs Benfica: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League

2025-03-10
Europa League prize money: How much will Tottenham and Manchester United earn in Bilbao?

Europa League prize money: How much will Tottenham and Manchester United earn in Bilbao?

2025-05-19
Catterall vs Barboza Jr as it happened: El Gato loses split decision after tense clash in Manchester

Catterall vs Barboza Jr as it happened: El Gato loses split decision after tense clash in Manchester

2025-02-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo