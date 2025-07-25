Thomas Paul confronts inner demons – After making an unforgettable debut with “Holding On”, rising singer-songwriter Thomas Paul returns with his highly anticipated second single “Heartache”, out now on all major streaming platforms.

Raw, emotional, and deeply human, “Heartache” explores the experience of emotional struggles. The feeling of being trapped in your own mind. Written during a period when Thomas was grappling with his own emotions, the track is a brutally honest reflection on vulnerability. The strength it takes to survive it.

“This song was difficult to write. All my music is rooted in real experiences or how I feel. ‘Heartache’ was born during a time when I felt lost in my own head. Songwriting became a way for me to journal those feelings.” ~ Thomas Paul

More about Thomas Paul’s ‘Heartache’

The song began as a quiet moment at the piano. Within 20 minutes of playing around with chords and melodies, Thomas captured the first verse in a voice memo on his phone. From there, the song slowly unfolded over six months. It was written only in moments when he was emotionally ready to return to its raw truth. He eventually brought the early outline to renowned local producers Devon Murray and Aidin Nortje who helped craft the powerful, gospel-tinged chorus that anchors the song. The trio’s close personal connection made it easy for Thomas to share the full emotional weight behind the track. This, ensuring the production stayed true to the story.

From its first beat to its final notes, “Heartache” is filled with powerful sonic symbolism. The heartbeat that opens the song represents a new beginning, a rebirth. A steady, persistent drumbeat carries through the track, encouraging listeners to keep going, to push forward through the pain. Layered over the emotional pre-chorus, the sound of a soaring choir echoes the words “home” and “alone.” The song evokes the strength of community and the longing for connection.

Though the lyrics may sound like a message to someone else, Thomas reveals a quiet truth. “I’m actually talking to a different version of myself.” At its core, “Heartache” is a song about survival and self-compassion. It’s an invitation to be open, to speak up, and to find healing in your own way.

“We all struggle. It’s part of being human,” Thomas says. “This song is my way of encouraging people to talk about what they’re going through, in whatever way feels right for them.”

Stream ‘Heartache’ from Thomas Paul here

Follow Thomas Paul on Instagram here