Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at end of 2023-24 season

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to reports in Germany.

It is understood the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund manager has been involved in crisis talks in Bavaria since a shock 3-2 defeat to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Bayern currently sit second in the Bundesliga, eight points behind league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen – Xabi Alonso’s side beat them 3-0 earlier this month – and are 1-0 down to Lazio after the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Tuchel’s contract was set to run until 2025.

The club is expected to make an official announcement later this week.

More to follow