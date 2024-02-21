1
9
4
26
10
16
37
15
22
34
40
18
32
23
38
5
46
30
25
45
31
39
43
29
2
3
11
24
49
13
7
48
35
44
47
33
8
50
20
21
14

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at end of 2023-24 season

134 Less than a minute


Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to reports in Germany.

It is understood the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund manager has been involved in crisis talks in Bavaria since a shock 3-2 defeat to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Bayern currently sit second in the Bundesliga, eight points behind league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen – Xabi Alonso’s side beat them 3-0 earlier this month – and are 1-0 down to Lazio after the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Tuchel’s contract was set to run until 2025.

The club is expected to make an official announcement later this week.

More to follow


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

France vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

France vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Transfer news LIVE! New Chelsea signing leaked; Arsenal bid for Raya; Liverpool set for Lavia discount

Transfer news LIVE! New Chelsea signing leaked; Arsenal bid for Raya; Liverpool set for Lavia discount

Spence vs Crawford: Start time, ring walk, undercard, TV channel, price, live stream, prediction, odds tonight

Spence vs Crawford: Start time, ring walk, undercard, TV channel, price, live stream, prediction, odds tonight

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo