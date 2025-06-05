Three Lions ‘starters’ who could lose their place in the Test XV this weekend

As the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship seasons edge towards their conclusion, this weekend’s semi-finals carry significance well beyond the club game.

Bath host Bristol Bears under the lights in a heated West Country derby, while Leicester Tigers welcome Sale Sharks to Welford Road with one eye on Twickenham.

In the URC, Leinster face Glasgow Warriors in Dublin in a clash that will shape both teams’ seasons.

With the Lions’ opening Test against Australia just six weeks away, these matches serve as a last-minute audition for those hoping to make Andy Farrell’s starting XV – with three players in particular needing a big weekend.

Finn Russell

Questions also hang over Finn Russell’s place in the starting XV (Photo: Getty)

Few names have been under more scrutiny than Finn Russell. In the lead-up to the Lions squad announcement, much of the debate concerned who would wear the No 10 shirt.

Russell’s vision and kicking ability remain unmatched at his best – but after a subdued Six Nations, any dip in form this weekend against Bristol could tip the scales against him.

Waiting in the wings is Fin Smith, whose meteoric rise shows no sign of slowing.

Since leaving Worcester, the 22-year-old has steered Northampton to the Premiership title last season and has now displaced Marcus Smith as England’s starting fly-half.

His commanding display against Leinster in the Champions Cup in May, where he bested Sam Prendergast, only strengthens his case.

Russell’s chances also aren’t helped by the inclusion of Johnny Sexton on Farrell’s coaching staff. The former Ireland captain was overlooked for the 2021 tour of South Africa in favour of the Scotsman – a decision said to have left a lasting impression, and resulted in some controversial comments in Sexton’s autobiography.

Yet despite the noise, Russell has been at the heart of everything good about Bath this season.

They finished the regular campaign as top scorers and 11 points clear of second-placed Leicester, whom they beat 43-15 last month. His influence has been key and could still be enough to hold off the next generation, at least for now.

Tom Curry

Ben Earl, meanwhile, is set to watch from the sidelines after Saracens narrowly missed out on the play-off places.

His England teammate – and direct rival – Tom Curry will feature for Sale against Leicester on Saturday.

Earl has been one of England’s standout performers in recent times, playing a key role in the side that finished third at the 2023 World Cup in France. Since then, he has featured at openside flanker for both club and country – including three appearances at No 7 in this year’s Six Nations.

Curry had been expected to miss the tour due to a wrist injury, but in a bold move, the 26-year-old has postponed surgery and chosen to play through the pain in order to stay in contention for a starting spot in the Southern Hemisphere.

With 2022 World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier in contention and Jack Conan the favourite to replace the injured Caelan Doris at No 8, Curry must seize this opportunity to remind Farrell of his value amid fierce competition from the likes of Earl, Jac Morgan, and rising star Henry Pollock.

Sione Tuipulotu

Midfield selection could also hinge on this weekend. Bundee Aki and Huw Jones are among the favourites to start but may be challenged by the fit-again Sione Tuipulotu.

Aki, a World Player of the Year nominee in 2023, brings Lions experience, while Jones has flourished since returning to Glasgow from Harlequins.

Either of their positions could be under threat from the Australian-born centre who was in blistering form heading into the Six Nations, but ultimately missed out due to a pectoral injury.

Since returning last month, he played a full 80 minutes in Glasgow’s win against the Stormers – and must now back that up with a big performance against a Leinster side desperate to avoid a fourth straight season without silverware.

Should he play a decisive role in an upset over Leinster, and help guide the Warriors to a second successive URC final, Farrell may yet be persuaded to reconsider his midfield options.

With time running out, performances this weekend may prove decisive. For Farrell and his selectors, the auditions are nearly over.