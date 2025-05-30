Tim parr releases ‘Malachi’s Dream’ EP – ‘Malachi’s Dream’ is the long-awaited new EP from legendary South African singer-songwriter Tim Parr, celebrated founder of seminal bands Baxtop, Ella Mental, and Zap Dragons. This evocative collection reasserts Parr’s enduring relevance and creative vitality in the South African music scene, blending poignant lyricism with bold sonic textures. True to his roots, Parr weaves introspection and social commentary through five standout tracks.

Malachi’s Dream, is a lush, soaring piece that nods to the atmospheric style of Noel Gallagher’s ‘High Flying Birds’.

Green World offers a vibrant psych-pop reflection on climate change, both urgent and whimsical.

Two Sides (Of the Same Coin) delivers Beatles-esque charm – scruffy, melodic, and instantly memorable.

Light Me a Light, is a raw, emotionally charged tribute to James Phillips. Parr bares his soul in one of his most affecting performances to date.

With Malachi’s Dream, Tim Parr not only honours his storied past but forges confidently ahead. He offers his strongest material since his acclaimed solo album Still Standing.

“Malachi’s Dream is a journey through memory and meaning. A reflection of where I’ve been and where I’m going. These songs carry the spirit of the past but speak to now, with heart, grit, and hope.” – Tim Parr

Malachi’s Dream Tracklist

Malachi’s Dream If You Write a Letter Green World Two Sides (Of the Same Coin) You Light Me a Light

Malachi’s Dream is Produced by Tim Parr and Matthew Fink and Mastered by Matthew Fink for Atomic Studios, JHB

More about Tim Parr

Tim Parr first came to national prominence in the southern-rock blues band Baxtop, where he shared guitar duties with Larry Amos in the Joburg club scene of 1976. Rising quickly to the top of the national circuit and winning the SABC battle of the bands, they recorded “Work it Out” for Warner Brothers in 1979, which remains an enduring SA classic.

Parr then formed Ella Mental with Heather Mac, which was one of the iconic 80’s bands to have a string of radio hits in South Africa playing many of the countries’ top festivals.

In 1986, after the implosion of the South African music scene, Tim Parr and his band relocated to Ireland, where they recorded an album with renowned producer Stewart Levine. Unfortunately, Levine’s production failed to capture the band’s true essence, leading to a sense of dissatisfaction with the project. In the wake of this setback, Tim returned to South Africa and formed a new band, the Zap Dragons, whose high-energy performances resonated deeply with audiences during a tumultuous period in the country’s history.

Amidst this emotional backdrop, Parr released his solo debut album, Still Standing, a masterful blend of country, pop, blues, soul, and rock. The album’s success cemented Tim Parr’s iconic status in South Africa, solidifying his place in the nation’s music legacy.

The common thread throughout all these projects has been Tim Parr’s expressive and soulful guitar playing, and unlike many guitarists his rhythm and textural playing is as distinctive as his unmistakable voice.

Stream ‘Malachi’s’ Dream here

Tim Parr Online

Facebook / Instagram

If you enjoyed reading Tim parr releases ‘Malachi’s Dream’ EP, check out more local releases here