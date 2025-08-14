Time Out is coming to the City of Gold – Time Out, the iconic global brand dedicated to enabling people to experience the best of the city, proudly announces its official launch in Johannesburg. In a franchise partnership with Kagiso Media Radio (KMR), Time Out Johannesburg becomes the second South African city to join the brand’s international media portfolio under the Time Out South Africa banner, following the successful introduction of Time Out Cape Town in January 2025.

This launch brings Time Out’s unique proposition to the heart of South Africa’s economic and cultural hub. With a powerful global brand, a national footprint, and a local voice, Time Out Johannesburg will serve as the trusted guide for both locals and visitors. Authentic, high-quality content, the very best of the city’s food, drinks, events, and cultural experiences. Curated and created by a team of local experts and distributed across multiple channels. Spanning web, mobile, email, social and live events alike.

More about Time Out

Launched in London in 1968, Time Out has built over half a century of unmatched expertise and authority. What began as a local publication has evolved into a global platform. It now influences how millions of people go out in over 350 cities, across over 50 countries and 14 languages. This, across both digital and physical channels. There are eleven Time Out Markets which are food and cultural markets. They bring the best of the city together under one roof in one unique space.

Time Out’s strength lies in its global team

At its core, Time Out’s strength lies in its global team of local expert editors and journalists. Time Out’s dedicated team provide a tailored and authoritative perspective on what’s truly worth experiencing in the vibrant metropolis. The platform serves as the go-to resource for discovering everything from hidden gems to the city’s most talked-about events and venues.

“Time Out Johannesburg is officially here! As a franchise partner of Time Out, Kagiso Media Radio is excited to be launching the Johannesburg version of this iconic brand. We’re looking forward to sharing the beautiful, edgy, and authentic experiences this metropolis has to offer with locals and all its visitors. Time Out Johannesburg will be amplifying those special stories that make up the vibrant culture that abounds in this city.

We want everyone to know Johannesburg is not just a stopover on their journey, but rather an exciting destination, and we can’t wait for everyone to join us on this journey of discovery.” ~ Anthea Carstens, General Manager at Time Out South Africa.

“Following the successful launch of Time Out Cape Town, we are excited to be launching Time Out Johannesburg. We are ready to bring both locals and tourists alike the best of what Jozi has to offer. Our content will explore exactly what makes this city so special. From the people to the food and experiences. Ensuring that our audience is equipped with the knowledge of how best to go out and enjoy the vibe the City of Gold has.” ~ Andrew Hallett, Content Director at Time Out South Africa

Time Out‘s mission

Time Out‘s mission is to make Time Out South Africa the go-to destination to discover the best cultural, culinary, and travel experiences for both locals and tourists. With a global monthly brand audience reach of 213 million, Time Out connects with an experience-hungry, active audience. This focus on delivering inspirational and authentic content across multiple platforms is a cornerstone of the brand’s success. The launch of Time Out Johannesburg is a key step in fulfilling that mission within the South African market.

The combination of trusted, authentic content and multiple platforms – plus an experience-hungry, active audience, form a differentiated proposition for advertisers. Time Out’s team is developing bespoke 360-degree campaigns. These can be local, national or global. The campaigns span across digital platforms, often complemented by experiential elements. Always rooted in engaging, immersive story-telling capabilities for clients across a variety of sectors. These include beverages, travel, transport, entertainment, retail, food, and more.

Connecting advertisers with audiences

Through the partnership with KMR, advertising opportunities will be taken to market by Kagiso Media-owned Mediamark. Mediamark is an award-winning Audio and Digital Solutions company. They specialise in connecting advertisers with audiences through innovative solutions.

“KMR is delighted to see the continued growth of the Time Out brand with the launch of the Johannesburg city site. Our ongoing mission as franchise partner is to entertain, uplift, and connect communities. Bringing this iconic brand to Joburg adds value to the city, its residents, the tourism industry, and all the people involved in making the city what it is today.” ~ Nick Grubb, CEO at KMR, says,

Whether you’re a Joburg local or visiting for the first time, timeout Johannesburg is your new go-to destination. To eat, drink, explore, and experience the best of the city, all in one place.