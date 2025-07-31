Tobacco farmers set all-time production record

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry has reached a historic milestone, with farmers delivering a record-breaking 350m kilograms during the 2025 marketing season.

This new all-time high surpasses the previous record of 296m kilograms set last year, underscoring the sector’s robust growth and the resilience of the country’s farming community.

Data released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) this week confirmed that 350,094,186 kilograms of tobacco were sold by the close of the season, earning the country approximately US$1.16bn.

The figures firmly reassert tobacco as one of Zimbabwe’s leading agricultural exports and a cornerstone of the rural economy.

“The dedication and hard work of our tobacco farmers cannot be overstated,” said Professor Obert Jiri, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. “This milestone reflects the potential of Zimbabwean agriculture when supported by the right policies and collaboration.”

The latest achievement continues a five-year upward trajectory in production. After recording 184m kilograms in 2021 and rising to 213m in 2022, tobacco output peaked at 296m kilograms in 2023 before dipping to 234m in 2024 due to erratic weather patterns and input cost pressures.

The strong rebound in 2025 has exceeded expectations and reaffirmed the strength of Zimbabwe’s agricultural foundations.

Smallholder farmers were central to this success. Of the 127,000 registered tobacco growers this season, 85 percent were small-scale producers, according to TIMB. These growers have benefited significantly from contract farming arrangements, which now account for over 80 percent of total tobacco production.

“Contract farming has brought structure and predictability to the sector,” a TIMB official said.

“It ensures that even the smallest growers are not left behind.”

The Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, introduced in 2021, has been instrumental in driving the sector’s performance. The strategy seeks to boost productivity, promote local processing and beneficiation, and embed sustainability across the value chain. Its initial target of 300m kilograms annually has now been exceeded—an outcome that paves the way for further industrialisation and economic returns.

A major policy thrust remains the shift from exporting raw leaf tobacco to a model that emphasises value addition. The government aims to transform the tobacco sector into a US$5bn industry through stronger integration between farmers, processors, contractors, and exporters.

“As we celebrate this record-breaking season, the focus must now shift toward beneficiation and industrial value chains,” said Professor Jiri.

“We must consolidate our gains and build a more resilient, inclusive, and value-driven sector.”

With shifting global demand and increasing climate variability, sustaining this momentum will require continued innovation, investment in farmer empowerment, and enhanced climate resilience strategies.

Yet for now, Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers have firmly cemented their place at the centre of one of Africa’s most successful agricultural growth stories.

