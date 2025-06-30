Has Tom Cruise Had Plastic Surgery? See Before & After Photos

The Edge of Tomorrow star shocked fans again with his “stretched” face in a Super Bowl commercial in February.

While many applauded his performance in the ad, others focused more on his appearance, reigniting plastic surgery rumors once more.

“Whose face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn’t make it out,” one quipped.

“Tom Cruise on talking about pressure, there is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face,” a second noted, while a third viewer said: “Scientology is not working for Tom Cruise’s face?”

Plastic surgeons who watched the commercial said Cruise showed signs of having filler in his cheeks and using Botox to reduce his wrinkles and achieve a more youthful appearance.

“I think the biggest thing with Tom Cruise is that he has historically aged pretty well,” Dr. Gaurav Bharti told Daily Mail. “But the biggest thing is his jawline definition has changed, and he now looks a little fuller on the Super Bowl and a bit more stretched out… instead of that harsh definition he typically has.”

Dr. David Pincus, a plastic surgeon on Long Island, assumed Cruise had fat grafts for fillers to have a more natural look.

On the other hand, Dr. Renata Khelemsky, a double board-certified and fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon, said Cruise seemingly made “a significant change in the midface, cheeks, and under-eye areas” for a fuller look.

“The results are striking because we’re seeing the contrast between his newly volumized features and older photos where volume loss was more pronounced,” Dr. Khelemsky explained to In Touch. “He appears refreshed and more youthful, reflecting a strategic, staged approach to facial rejuvenation.”