Tommy Fleetwood interview: ‘Golf is so fickle, it’s not all about winning The Open – but I want to’

T ommy Fleetwood is pondering the fickleness of golf: the wins, the cuts, the near-misses.

The Englishman has been one of the more consistent golfers on tour this season — fifth at the US Open, sixth at last week’s Scottish Open, a top-20 finisher at the US PGA and losing out on a first PGA Tour win to a 72-foot putt at last month’s Canadian Open.

And this week he finds himself just a spot outside the world’s top 20.

“I don’t want it to sound like I’ve not got a winner’s attitude, but it’s not all about winning,” he said. “Do you really want to spend that much time feeling down about days? This game is so fickle, but I have the chance to chase dreams every day, so I’m so lucky.

“Don’t get me wrong, that 72-foot putt wasn’t an ideal scenario, but it was cool for everyone watching. Of course, it can be gut wrenching not to win, but you always have to take the positives.

“You also have to keep that perspective, and I’m still working on it. This week is another chance to win again, but I’ll make sure to enjoy it.”

Hoylake would be hard pushed to find a more popular Open winner than Fleetwood. Brought up just 25 miles from the course, his wife Clare, the kids, his father, Pete, and friends and acquaintances from over the years will be among those cheering him on.

Mum Sue is the notable absentee, having lost her battle with cancer last summer. Her memory looms large.

“I still think about her a lot and try to use that as some motivation at times,” he said. “I can carry her with me in certain moments and, when I play, I still think of her.”

Victory on Sunday — and he is a likely contender — would be particularly emotive so close to home.

He readily admits he is one of the best players in the world not to win a Major and, as he puts it: “I’d like to get out of that.”

But his final round of golf at a Major — a record-equalling 63 at the US Open — has given him even greater belief.

“It’s a huge confidence boost to know I’m capable of shooting scores around Major set-ups,” he said. “If I end up right up there over the course of the four days, anything like that in the memory bank adds to the levels of confidence, just knowing I can do it.

“I feel like a lot of Major set-ups [Hoylake included] suit my style of play. I’m not always the most aggressive, but I’m patient and strategic. I’ve had two top-five finishes at the Open. I don’t know if it’s the likeliest Major for me to win, but it’s probably the one I want most.”

His build-up to the Open has included a trip to the Royal Box at Wimbledon, and there has been a tennis-themed rebuild in his own game.

In 2021, he worked with Andy Murray’s coach, Ivan Lendl, in Florida, where the eight-time Grand Slam champion lives.

“We were working on the performance side, talking a lot and me picking his brains,” he said. “He was helping me with a lot of practice and playing and bringing different philosophies. I still speak to him now. He’s very dry, but you don’t always just get that stone-cold sunglasses stare!”

Lendl will be among his band of supporters, albeit from afar.

While winning remains the end game, also having fun is paramount this week. “The north-west is home, it’s where I’m from,” he said. “So, this week definitely comes with mental challenges, as I want it so much and there’s so much support.

“It’s important to embrace and enjoy such a rare experience to play any tournament so close to home, let alone the Open. Sure, I’ll try to win it and complete the dream, but the last thing I want to do is not enjoy it.”