Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards Finalists Announced – The 4th Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs) has officially announced its 2025 finalists at a vibrant gathering hosted at the Courtyard Hotel in Waterfall City. These prestigious awards remain the only platform on the African continent dedicated to recognising and celebrating exceptional brands owned and run by young entrepreneurs.

Established to honour the legacy of June 16, 1976, the “Top 16” not only symbolises youth empowerment but also aligns with the African Union’s designation of this date as the Day of the African Child. In keeping with this, the 2025 awards have introduced new categories to honour youth-led brands across the continent, broadening the celebration of African excellence and entrepreneurship.

“The YOBAs have, over the past four years, set a benchmark for recognising youth-led innovation and impact,” said Pat Mahlangu, Founder of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards. “This platform continues to grow into a powerful movement that validates the efforts of young Africans who are reshaping the business landscape.”

The 2025 YOBAs, which are proudly sponsored by First National Bank and WesBank, as gold partner sponsors, recognise finalists across 17 categories, including two new Pan-African categories that spotlight brands from East Africa and the SADC region.

Janis Robson, Head of Business Development at FNB expressed enthusiasm about this year’s finalists.

“At FNB, we’re passionate about supporting youth-led enterprises because we believe they are key to building a sustainable and inclusive economy. The brands recognised by the YOBAs reflect courage, creativity, and commitment, qualities we proudly support as a financial partner of choice for young entrepreneurs.”

Top Manufacturing Brand

· Modern Sleep

· The Warehouse Boys

· Phat Sii Clothing

· AUKO Designs

Top Technology Brand

· Darkies in Tech

· Cape MedTech

· TosaPay

· Computer Guardian

Top Food & Beverages Brand

· The Sweet Slice Luxe Cakery

· Caked Pretty

· Breakfast or Lunch

· Glo Whips Bakery

Top Health & Wellness Brand

· Wisdom & Wellness

· Hikeobics

· Mageba Wellness

· The Blend Wellness

Top Education & Literature Brand

· CatalyzU

· Let’s Play Outside

· CareerKit

· Speakingdom

Top Agriculture Brand

· Arable Growth

· Khula!

· Bellarosa WIP Productions

· Warm Nest Enterprise

Top Creative & Arts Brand

· Shala The Unicorn

· Vetkoek Studios

· Isa B Jewellery Design

· Maremo Violin

Top Apparel Brand

· BOYDE

· BLANK COLLECTION

· Future Youth Museum

· RE-L8

Top Media Brand

· Blxck Natives Media

· Branding Africa

· House of 30

· Motsepe Advertising

Top Travel & Tourism Brand

· Hikeobics

· Twin Venture

· Asambeni Getaway Gateway

· NBGS Travel

Top Footwear & Accessories Brand

· Emerys Designer

· NOH Eyewear

· PRUDENT

· Retrofit Boss

Top Services Brand

· Sneaker Cleanic

· Nexelica

· Pink Apron Food and Decor

· Likha Luxe

Top Personalities & Influencers Brand

· Sipho Alphie

· Grace Mondlana

· Banele Ndaba (Moghelingz)

· Mandisi Tshingana

Top NPO & Charities Brand

· Makers Valley Collective

· Dream Big Stay Humble

· Ndalo Pioneer NPC

· GirlCode

Top Homeware Brand

· Litehouse

· CloudHaus

· Reliable Renders Home-Deco

· Rayetsa Furniture

Top Hair & Beauty Brand

· Afro Curl

· Standard Beauty

· Kiddies Korner Hair Salon

· Malachi Organics

Top East Africa Brand

· Nawiri Nami

· Beyond Kenyan Bars

· Africa Afya Healthcare

· Mobiklinik Foundation

Top SADC Brand

· Rukanda Pride

· iPrint Namibia

· Drones For Africa

· Ramani

In addition to local recognition, the inclusion of Pan-African categories showcases the growing influence of youth entrepreneurs across the continent, championing solutions that drive job creation and economic growth.

Nominations opened on 24 February and closed on 18 April, with the public nominating their favourite youth-owned brands via www.top16yoba.co.za

To qualify, nominated brands had to meet the following criteria:

· Owned and operated by individuals aged 18–35

· Operational for more than one year

· Active social media or digital presence

· South African-owned (except for Pan-African categories)

· Preferably have a domain-matching website

The winners will be announced at a celebratory awards ceremony on 21 June 2025 in Sandton, in honour of Youth Month.

