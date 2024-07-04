Tori Spelling’s Most Insane Confessions From Her Podcast

Spelling recalled the time her son Beau was still using diapers — and how she used one while stuck in a traffic jam in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to make it home,'” she said.

She recalled, “So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I’m like, ‘Please, God, something,’ and I went through it, and I’m like, ‘Aha! A diaper,’ and I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau’s diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys.”