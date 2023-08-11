Harry Kane absent as Tottenham release 2023-24 away kit

T ottenham have unveiled their new away kit for the 2023-24 season – with Harry Kane absent from their promotional material.

Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma were the men’s team stars front and centre of Spurs’ campaign for the dark blue kit, which features a shirt collar and a light purple trim.

The Nike design appeared on the club shop website on Friday morning but has not yet been officially unveiled by the Tottenham media, perhaps due to the imminent departure of Kane.

However, the Kane No10 shirt was available on the Tottenham website after the kit’s release.

The 2023-24 away kit as it appeared on Spurs’ website on Friday morning / Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich are on the verge of signing the striker following intensive talks with the Premier League club.

Rumours that Kane had been told not to travel to Germany were batted back by Spurs, ahead of him undergoing a medical and signing a four-year deal.

The 30-year-old had been given the final decision on whether or not to end his career in north London after Bayern finally made a breakthrough in talks over his transfer, after having a number of bids knocked back.

Kane’s Tottenham contract is due to expire next year and he could make his debut as early as Saturday, when Munich face RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup final.