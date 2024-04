The image of Postecoglou and Puskas, the latter’s stomach bulging over his belt, holding the trophy aloft is still one of the Tottenham manager’s most treasured. Postecoglou acted as translator and chauffeur for Puskas, who spoke five languages, including Greek, but only basic English, and their daily drives to training formed part of his footballing education. “By the end of it, I got really close to him,” Postecoglou says.