Ange Postecoglou on the brink as Spurs hold talks with potential replacements

Ange Postecoglou looks increasingly likely to be sacked after Tottenham Hotspur spoke to potential replacements.

It is believed that Tottenham have held talks with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

Postecoglou guided Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, beating Manchester United in the Europa League final last month.

The Australian won the Europa League during his second season in charge (Photo: Getty)

But it coincided with a worst ever Premier League finish, ending the season in 17th and losing a record 22 games.

Postecoglou gave a recent interview to ABC indicating he wanted to continue on in the final two years of his four-year contract. The 59-year-old had hoped winning silverware – a key objective when he joined in 2023 – would save him.

“I didn’t want us to just enjoy the moment,” Postecoglou said of the trophy win.

“I also wanted us to think about what’s next, you know – don’t settle for this.

“We’ve got a taste of it now. My players have got a taste for it. The club’s got a taste for it. Well, let’s make sure we’re back here again.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has, however, been assessing his options.

Postecoglou did not hold talks with Levy between the 4-1 final-day defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and flying off on holiday. He is expected to learn of a decision by the end of the week.

Other mitigating factors in the Australian’s favour were that Spurs had one of the worst injury records in the Premier League last season – second only to Brighton.

He also played weaker sides in the league towards the end of the season, prioritising Europa League success. They lost their last three league games of the season.

Fulham’s Marco Silva impressed last season and has put himself in the frame for a Champions League club, as has Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, although he is not thought to be interested in joining Spurs.

In what is expected to be a summer of change at Spurs, close Levy aide Donna Cullen has stepped down after nearly three decades at the club.

“Donna has made an immense contribution to the club, over an extensive period,” Levy said.

“Her diverse responsibilities grew significantly and replacing her roles with a single individual will be impossible.

“While many may associate her primarily with marketing and communications, Donna’s impact extends far beyond those areas.

“Notably, her leadership and political acumen at planning committees, was instrumental in the club being able to build one of the finest stadiums and training centres in the world.

“Her daily input will be greatly missed, however she fully deserves to take time for herself, and I know that we shall be able to call upon her advice when needed.”

This week, former Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is set to start the same role at their north London rivals. He will begin working closely with Levy planning how to establish Spurs as a Champions League side.

It has, meanwhile, been reported that Fabio Paratici, who first joined the club as sporting director in 2021 but left after two years after being issued a Fifa ban for his part in Juventus’s false accounting, is set to return this summer.

Paratici’s suspension will conclude in July.

The pair’s arrival leaves uncertainty around current senior staff members, including chief football officer Scott Munn, a key Postecoglou ally, and technical director Johan Lange.

Spurs did not respond when contacted by The i Paper.