Nihal Arthanayake column: Tottenham can end Arsenal’s title hopes, it’s all we have left and that’s fine
Like an uncle who loves saying inappropriate things turning up at a christening, an uninvited ex gatecrashing their former partner’s wedding day, or a teenager’s parents turning up to their school prom, my beloved Tottenham are hoping to ruin Arsenal fans’ Premier League party. To triumph over our great rivals, at home, and make sure we push the title tantalisingly out of their reach will give me a much-needed injection of smugness.
