26
11
34
8
46
38
40
1
33
49
37
48
24
4
3
31
16
5
13
39
20
29
30
25
35
15
10
14
2
32
18
43
22
44
23
9
Tottenham: Thomas Frank confirms Yves Bissouma disciplinary issue ‘dealt with’

Tottenham: Thomas Frank confirms Yves Bissouma disciplinary issue ‘dealt with’

2025-08-15Last Updated: 2025-08-15
339 Less than a minute


Spurs midfielder was dropped for Super Cup defeat to PSG for persistent lateness


Source link

2025-08-15Last Updated: 2025-08-15
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man Utd cruise past Athletic Bilbao to reach Europa League final

Man Utd cruise past Athletic Bilbao to reach Europa League final

2025-05-08
Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

2023-07-19
Luton Town 'extremely disappointed' with FA over flag cover up controversy

Luton Town 'extremely disappointed' with FA over flag cover up controversy

2024-09-10
Thomas Frank 'dreaming of more' after securing Brentford survival

Thomas Frank 'dreaming of more' after securing Brentford survival

2024-05-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo