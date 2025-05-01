Tottenham have work to do after late goal opens door for Bodo/Glimt

Bodo score against run of play to show why Spurs must be on their guard in Norway

Tottenham 3-1 Bodo/Glimt (Saltnes 83′ | Johnson 1′, Maddison 34′, Solanke pen 61′)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM — As the late Bodo/Glimt goal demonstrated, Tottenham Hotspur could easily blow it from here.

I mean, what could be more Spursy than freezing in the Arctic Circle after starting this Europa League semi-final with a goal after 44 seconds, and firing a second of such rampant audacity only the defiant Ange Postecoglou could keep the game face on?

But instead of being all antsy, let’s give Spurs and Postecoglou their due. Despite the nervy climax this was a night to celebrate, embroidered by a goal worthy of any occasion. If I tell you the pass over the top was a beauty but still needed taming, who would you want to caress the ball to order then lash it home?

James Maddison was made for moments like this, glory to be claimed on a European night of high tension, a match Spurs could not afford to lose, enter the baller’s baller with the skill to match the brilliance of his uber white teeth.

Everything was on the line, a chance to salvage something from a catastrophic season, a manager’s job to save, self esteem to recover. Spurs were leading but not decisively. A second goal as the first half closed would make all the difference.

Pedro Porro sensed the urgency when he sent the ball long. Maddison, ever alert to the line break, timed his run to the second, springing clear of the defence. That was the first requirement. The second was to bring to heel the hardest pass in the game, over the shoulder travelling at pace.

Maddison thrust out a magnetic boot to flick the ball to his right. The strike could have been cleaner but the contact was enough to screw the ball across the keeper into the corner pocket. Maddison would milk a tap-in so you can imagine the scale of celebration that followed, the full knee slide and heavenly communion.

Man of the match: James Maddison His goal, witnessed by England boss Thomas Tuchel, had take me to America next summer daubed all over it.

Well, he did say he would give his all to keep Postecoglou in work, and if he asked those upstairs to help, it was only right that he thanked them. The goal bookended a thrilling start.

Goals don’t come much quicker, a strike after just 44 seconds setting Tottenham on their way. Brennan Johnson was not bought for his prowess in the air, and that a goal should come via that mechanism added to the unreality of it all.

Postecoglou, who spent the build-up to this match listening to others speculate about the security of his position, did an admirable job of not somersaulting down the touchline, choosing instead a dignified clap before returning his hands to his pockets.

As we saw five days prior when Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn were in the house, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was built for the big occasion.

Experiencing the wonder of it all was a part of the thrill for Bodo fans, who could have brought the whole town with them and still not filled it.

Such is the romance associated with the remarkable rise of their team and the bond between players and supporters, the early goal barely registered. They were here, in London, playing in front of 62,000 in a European semi-final.

However disappointed they might have been, to go behind did not feel like defeat. Contrast that sentiment with the world weary Spurs fan who cashed out for £21,000 a bet that would have paid £98,000 were Postecoglou and the boys to go all the way in Bilbao.

At half-time the custard yellow corner of the ground vibed away as if theirs was the team in front. They know their boys well. Bodo started the second half brightly and after conceding a third from the spot against the run of play, showed why Spurs must be on their guard in Norway.

Ulrik Saltnes, who scored the goal that booked their place in the semis, was on target again with Bodo’s only shot on target. It was some goal, mind, and sent Bodo home with hope in their hearts.