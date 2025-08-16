The Tottenham bromance inspiring a new era

One new signing and another ‘like a new signing’ – how Thomas Frank got off to a dream start with victory over Burnley

Tottenham 3-0 Burnley (Richarlison 10′, 60′, Johnson 66′)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM — Tottenham’s Thomas Frank era has lift-off thanks to an airborne Brazilian. New chapter. New manager. New Richarlison?

The 28-year-old has lived a strange experience in north London. Only three players in the club’s history have cost more, and yet injuries and English strikers – first Harry Kane and then Dominic Solanke – have ensured that Brazil’s starting striker at the last World Cup has virtually always been second-choice for Spurs.

Had Solanke not endured such a stop-start pre-season, Richarlison would likely have begun Spurs’ first game against Burnley on the bench.

Solanke’s own fitness issues presented him with an opportunity and Richarlison seized it gratefully. Now in his fourth campaign with the club, perhaps this will be looked back upon as a turning point of sorts.

He has produced two excellent performances under Frank in very different ways. In midweek, he battled and scrapped against PSG’s Champions League-winning centre-backs, offering a vital outlet for a side camped in their own third. On Saturday, followed evidence that the boy from Brazil can still play a bit.

Kudus and Richarlison’s double act

For years, Spurs had a golden partnership, Kane feeding Son Heung-min and vice versa. Maybe Richarlison has found the yin to his yang in the form of Mohammed Kudus, the ex-West Ham winger who has made an electric start with his new club.

The pair were deployed in tandem in Udine as a front two in a 5-3-2 formation, combining well on the counter and causing PSG trouble despite being heavily outnumbered.

This time, Kudus started on the right, with Richarlison the sole striker in a 4-2-3-1. Kudus set up his frontman both times as Spurs won only their third Premier League home game in 2025.

Substituted after Brennan Johnson made it 3-0, Kudus and Richarlison sauntered back onto the pitch at full-time, arms wrapped around one another’s shoulders, pleased with a successful day’s work. New bromance unlocked.

Spurs started with intent, a greater spring in their step than their newly-promoted visitors despite Wednesday’s bruising penalty shootout defeat.

Richarlison silences those who wanted him gone (Photo: Getty)

Lucas Bergvall registered Spurs’ first attempt on target after only 26 seconds and it wasn’t long until debutant Martin Dubravka was fetching the ball out of the back of his net.

Despite being hurried and harried, Kudus dug a cross in from the right with Richarlison loitering to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom corner. Spurs’ No 9 gritted his teeth, puffed out his cheeks and punched the air. After a season that yielded only five goals in 24 games, it felt like an act of relief.

The Spurs faithful have willed him to do well, aware of the mental toil that countless injuries have taken. They roared in appreciation as Richarlison celebrated by the corner flag.

It was a fine finish, but the second was an early goal of the season contender.

Kudus’ feet were too quick for Quilindschy Hartman and his cross was floated up so tantalisingly for the acrobatic volley that Richarlison couldn’t resist unleashing his inner Joga Bonito.

The connection off his right boot was flawless; it flew in past Dubravka like a rocket. It bore similarities to his wonder-goal against Serbia in Qatar except this one was better, considering he hit it with his first touch rather than setting himself up to finish with his second.

It was a fine team goal, too, with Frank stating that all 11 players touched the ball during the move.

“It finished with two top actions. First with Mohammed Kudus and then an exceptional finish from Richarlison. I’m a little bit disappointed that we have the Goal of the Season so early!” joked Frank.

The beauty of scoring a goal is that it makes you believe anything is possible. Had Richarlison not converted the first, he might not have fancied taking on the second. Thankfully, he did, and he and everyone inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are the better for it.

Your next read

Given Richarlison’s fitness record and limited impact at Spurs, there wouldn’t have been too many complaints among the fanbase had he been sold this summer. That stance will have softened now.

Before the game, there was an ill-timed protest – if you can call two men and a banner a protest – over Spurs’ apparent “summer of failure” on the transfer front.

More additions are required before the window shuts – Eberechi Eze could be next in, judging by reports – but Richarlison embodies the “like a new signing” phraseology better than most. When unencumbered by injury, he is a very capable striker with top-four ambitions.

“I always liked Richarlison,” Frank said when asked if he always wanted him to stay.

“I always thought he was good when he played for Everton and when he came to Tottenham.”

For Burnley, it was an emphatic reminder of the chasm between the division they have just entered and the one they left in April. Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 goals in 46 games in the Championship and never let in more than one in a game. Welcome back to the big time, lads.