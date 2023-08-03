10
Tottenham winger Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery before new season

ryan Gil will miss the start of the new season with Tottenham after undergoing surgery.

Spurs confirmed on Wednesday that the Spanish winger had gone under the knife to fix a groin problem, with no initial timeline given for his recovery and potential return.

“We can confirm that Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve an issue in his groin,” Tottenham said in a short statement.


