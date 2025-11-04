35
33
2
26
18
24
25
3
9
11
29
38
39
1
48
13
16
20
10
4
32
34
5
23
46
43
44
15
49
30
37
40
31
22
8
14
Jamie Carragher singles out Tottenham star who 'hasn't got the quality' after Chelsea derby defeat

Jamie Carragher singles out Tottenham star who 'hasn't got the quality' after Chelsea derby defeat

2025-11-04Last Updated: 2025-11-04
385 Less than a minute


Spurs struggled to break the Blues down at the Hotspur Stadium


Source link

2025-11-04Last Updated: 2025-11-04
385 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Royal Ascot 2023 live stream: How can I watch for FREE on TV in UK today?

Royal Ascot 2023 live stream: How can I watch for FREE on TV in UK today?

2023-06-21
Baggies Net Crucial Win Over Misfiring Seagulls, City Go Thirteen Clear

Baggies Net Crucial Win Over Misfiring Seagulls, City Go Thirteen Clear

2021-02-28
Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-07-26
Manchester United fear double injury blow after Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana limp off

Manchester United fear double injury blow after Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana limp off

2023-11-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo