32
39
13
2
16
5
11
8
9
26
29
33
22
14
4
44
20
38
48
37
40
23
46
43
10
24
30
15
1
49
3
31
35
18
25
34
Tottenham: Cristian Romero drops huge transfer hint as he reveals preferred move amid Atletico Madrid links

Tottenham: Cristian Romero drops huge transfer hint as he reveals preferred move amid Atletico Madrid links

2025-04-22Last Updated: 2025-04-22
346 Less than a minute


Spurs keen to try “new places” as he cast doubt over future in north London


Source link

2025-04-22Last Updated: 2025-04-22
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Maro Itoje outlines England's gameplan to end Six Nations losing streak against Scotland

Maro Itoje outlines England's gameplan to end Six Nations losing streak against Scotland

2025-02-21
We all laughed at Richarlison

We all laughed at Richarlison

2024-03-28
Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 UK fight time, TV channel, live stream and undercard

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 UK fight time, TV channel, live stream and undercard

2023-07-15
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Isak talks; Arsenal to sign Gyokeres this week; Spurs make Bowen move; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Isak talks; Arsenal to sign Gyokeres this week; Spurs make Bowen move; Man Utd

2024-06-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo