Tottenham injury update: Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil latest news and return dates

T ottenham are contending with a handful of injuries over the international break.

Ange Postecoglou has talked up Rodrigo Bentancur’s return as “like a new signing” although that is not expected to happen for a little while.

Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are two other players absent for the time being having undergone surgery.

Giovani Lo Celso sat out the win at Burnley due to a new injury issue.

Here is your latest update of Tottenham injuries and return dates…

Read More

Rodrigo Bentancur

Bentancur has been chomping at the bit to return to Spurs training, Postecoglou revealed last week, although the medical team have been intent on a zero-risk approach.

Tottenham are aiming for the Uruguayan to return in November after he last played in February, when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

“He’s definitely keen,” said Postecoglou. “And it’ll be great to get him back because his contribution when he first came to the club was outstanding. In many respects he’ll be like another new signing for us, which is great, but we won’t rush it.

“It’s obviously a significant injury so probably looking around that timescale.”

Getty Images

Giovani Lo Celso

Argentina have left Lo Celso out of their squad after he suffered a leg muscle injury in the recent Carabao Cup loss at Fulham.

The midfielder’s return for the Premier League visit of Sheffield United after the international break is also in doubt.

“He’s got a quad strain,” Postecoglou confirmed. “That’s why we took him off at half time. It’s nothing too serious. We’ve got the break coming up so hopefully not too long after that.”

Bryan Gil

Winger Gil had surgery on a groin issue at the start of August, leaving him unavailable for the start of the season.

A statement from the club read: “Bryan, who spent the second part of last season on loan at Sevilla, will be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.”

He is set to miss a couple of months, meaning he could return towards the end of October or early November.

REUTERS

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon remains on the sidelines after he underwent surgery on a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season. No update on his recovery has been given, but the left-back is expected to be back in the winter.

“Devastated and not really sure what to say right now,” Sessengon posted on social media.

“Hopefully this provides a light at the end of the tunnel. I feel very hungry and motivated to return stronger than ever and be back to doing what I do best for you guys.”