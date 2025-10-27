43
31
15
46
44
14
1
39
30
13
24
29
25
48
20
40
38
5
49
16
26
34
22
35
8
9
11
18
3
37
2
4
33
23
32
10
Tottenham: Thomas Frank issues Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie injury update ahead of Newcastle trip

Tottenham: Thomas Frank issues Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie injury update ahead of Newcastle trip

2025-10-27Last Updated: 2025-10-27
339 Less than a minute


Defensive pair remain sidelined as Dominic Solanke makes progress


Source link

2025-10-27Last Updated: 2025-10-27
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England end Six Nations with late defeat to France after controversial penalty

England end Six Nations with late defeat to France after controversial penalty

2024-03-16
Man City injury update: Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake and John Stones latest news and return dates

Man City injury update: Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake and John Stones latest news and return dates

2025-01-20
Liverpool ‘agree deal with Feyenoord’ to hire Arne Slot as new manager

Liverpool ‘agree deal with Feyenoord’ to hire Arne Slot as new manager

2024-04-26
Frank has already solved two of Postecoglou’s biggest Tottenham mistakes

Frank has already solved two of Postecoglou’s biggest Tottenham mistakes

2025-09-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo