Tottenham confirm Johan Lange as new technical director to replace Fabio Paratici

J ohan Lange will become Tottenham’s new technical director.

The role at Spurs has been vacant since Fabio Paratici’s exit in April, after he was banned from football for 30 months by Italian authorities following a wide-ranging investigation into Serie A giants Juventus.

Lange will join from Premier League rivals Aston Villa on November 1, the club confirmed on Monday evening.

A statement read: “Lange will have responsibility for recruitment, analytics and talent identification across our senior and academy teams.”

Standard Sport previously reported on Tottenham’s consideration for external candidates to replace Paratici, and Lange will report to chief football officer Scott Munn, who himself arrived in north London over the summer.

Lange joined Villa in June 2020 as their sporting director before being reshuffled to the role of global director of football development and international academies in the summer.

The 43-year-old Dane previously worked as assistant coach at Copenhagen and Wolves, while he also spent a short spell in charge of Danish side Lyngby in 2013. Following that stint in the dugout, he returned to Copenhagen in a boardroom capacity.

Munn said: “Johan has demonstrated an excellent track record of scouting and signing many talented and successful youth and senior players.

“He is a welcome addition as we strengthen our football operations.”

Matthew Kitson will become Villa’s new director of global development, working alongside academy boss Mark Harrison and Monchi at Villa Park.

A Villa statement read: “The club can confirm Johan is leaving his role and departs with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone here for his commitment and service during his time.”