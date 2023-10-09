21
Tottenham confirm Johan Lange as new technical director to replace Fabio Paratici

J

ohan Lange will become Tottenham’s new technical director.

The role at Spurs has been vacant since Fabio Paratici’s exit in April, after he was banned from football for 30 months by Italian authorities following a wide-ranging investigation into Serie A giants Juventus.

Lange will join from Premier League rivals Aston Villa on November 1, the club confirmed on Monday evening.


