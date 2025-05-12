29
46
3
16
37
18
13
32
33
8
1
31
26
4
30
40
23
22
24
9
39
20
15
34
35
2
14
5
38
25
43
48
44
10
49
11
Tottenham: Kevin Danso ready for any Europa League final role as he hopes to emulate 'great' Spurs teammates

Tottenham: Kevin Danso ready for any Europa League final role as he hopes to emulate 'great' Spurs teammates

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
346 Less than a minute


Spurs’ January signing is unlikely to start in Bilbao, but is ready if called upon by Ange Postecoglou


Source link

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal FC: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

Arsenal FC: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

2023-05-30
Declan Rice set for different Arsenal role against Real Madrid as Mikel Arteta seeks to finish job

Declan Rice set for different Arsenal role against Real Madrid as Mikel Arteta seeks to finish job

2025-04-15
Chelsea FC vs Gent: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea FC vs Gent: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-10-01
Mirra Andreeva, 17, shocks Aryna Sabalenka to reach first grand slam semi-final

Mirra Andreeva, 17, shocks Aryna Sabalenka to reach first grand slam semi-final

2024-06-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo