48
38
1
25
34
4
16
29
18
37
40
35
44
30
20
8
43
31
24
32
13
23
33
14
11
2
3
10
22
9
26
46
39
49
15
5
Tottenham 'set to reach agreement' on cut-price Mathys Tel signing to start Thomas Frank era

Tottenham 'set to reach agreement' on cut-price Mathys Tel signing to start Thomas Frank era

2025-06-14Last Updated: 2025-06-14
353 Less than a minute


Spurs had £45m option on the Frenchman but have negotiated a lower fee


Source link

2025-06-14Last Updated: 2025-06-14
353 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp fumes as ‘insane’ decision rules out Harvey Elliott goal

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp fumes as ‘insane’ decision rules out Harvey Elliott goal

2023-12-26
Dejan Kulusevski shift proves Ange Postecoglou is willing to adapt at Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski shift proves Ange Postecoglou is willing to adapt at Tottenham

2024-09-30
Transfer news LIVE! Shock Kane twist; Caicedo to Liverpool TODAY; Spurs want Lukaku; Raya to Arsenal

Transfer news LIVE! Shock Kane twist; Caicedo to Liverpool TODAY; Spurs want Lukaku; Raya to Arsenal

2023-08-11
My verdict on every Premier League team after Gameweek 25

My verdict on every Premier League team after Gameweek 25

2024-02-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo