Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hopeful of winning Micky van de Ven race but no offer yet

T ottenham hold strong interest in Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven but are yet to make an official approach for the centre-back.

According to reports in the Netherlands, Spurs have already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the 22-year-old but they are still to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg, amid interest from other clubs.

Liverpool are also tracking Van de Ven but Spurs are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the speedy defender ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Tottenham are moving fast to strengthen their squad for new head coach Ange Postecoglou and are confident of completing the signing of former Fulham forward Manor Solomon on a free transfer this week.

The Israeli has agreed a four-year deal in north London with the option of a further 12-months after FIFA ruled that he could leave Shakhtar Donetsk in war-torn Ukraine as a free agent.

With playmaker James Maddison and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario already through the door, Spurs next want to strengthen the defence with two new centre-backs.

As well as Van de Ven, the club is tracking Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan in north London from Barcelona.

In Spurs’ sights: Tottenham want to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven this summer / Getty Images

Davinson Sanchez can leave Spurs this summer and is reportedly a target for Spanish club Villarreal while Japhet Tanganga’s future is uncertain, although the club is short of homegrown players.