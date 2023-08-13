Tottenham player ratings vs Brentford: Yves Bissouma like a new signing but Harry Kane-less attack sputters

T ottenham began the Ange Postecoglou era – and life after Harry Kane – with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Spurs got off to a flier when Cristian Romero headed home James Maddison’s free-kick but Brentford levelled when Bryan Mbeumo scored from the penalty spot after Heung-min Son clipped Mathias Jensen.

The Bees took the lead through a deflected Yoan Wissa strike before Emerson Royal equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Gtech Community Stadium to rate the Spurs players…

Guglielmo Vicario 6

Read More

Quick off his line but occasionally rash, and didn’t always look comfortable with the ball at his feet. Will clearly need some time to adapt.

Emerson Royal 7

Caught napping and skinned by Wissa for Brentford’s second goal but made amends with a well-taken equaliser.

Cristian Romero 8

Got the Postecoglou era off to a great start by heading home the opening goal but was forced off immediately afterwards following an earlier clash of heads.

Micky van de Ven 7

Thrown in at the deep end, the Dutchman did well. Unlucky to turn Wissa’s shot past his own goalkeeper but grew into the game and looks well-suited to English football.

Destiny Udogie 8

Did not look at all like a 20-year-old making his Premier League debut in an eye-catching display. Confident going forward and assured defensively.

Oliver Skipp 6

Covered ground and battled well but offered little in the way of spark.

Yves Bissouma 9

Superb at the base of Spurs’ midfield, getting between the boxes and playing positively under pressure. Should be like a new signing.

Like a new signing: A revitalised Yves Bissouma could be crucial to Tottenham this season / PA

James Maddison 8

Already Spurs’ creative force, making both of their goals. Clever in possession and looked the likeliest to carve a way through Brentford’s back line in the second half.

Dejan Kulusevski 6

Showed flashes of quality, particularly when he drove inside but struggled to influence the game and faded.

Heung-min Son 6

The new captain found it tricky to make inroads against Brentford’s low block but shanked a good chance wide at the far post before drawing a smart save from goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Richarlison 5

Crowded out in the first half but improved after the interval, testing Flekken with a shot.

Subs

Davinson Sanchez (Romero 14′) 6

Raced back to deny Wissa with a Ledley King-esque recovery tackle. Did not look comfortable playing out from the back.

Ivan Perisic (Son 75′) 6

Put in a couple of dangerous crosses but couldn’t help Spurs find a late winner.

Pape Sarr (Skipp 75′) 6

Composed in possession and busy in a late cameo.

Not used: Austin, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Porro, Solomon, Davies.