1
20
13
48
49
33
11
3
43
22
38
5
34
44
4
39
25
31
14
8
29
23
18
37
35
24
2
46
10
16
30
15
9
32
40
26
Three Tottenham players set for Carabao Cup chance against Newcastle

Three Tottenham players set for Carabao Cup chance against Newcastle

2025-10-29Last Updated: 2025-10-29
374 Less than a minute


Thomas Frank is juggling 10 injuries as he looks to give fringe players an opportunity


Source link

2025-10-29Last Updated: 2025-10-29
374 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Enzo Maresca responds to Chelsea boos and sends warning to players

Enzo Maresca responds to Chelsea boos and sends warning to players

2025-04-16
Officials announced for Luton Town's first Premier League home match against West Ham

Officials announced for Luton Town's first Premier League home match against West Ham

2023-08-31
Euro 2024: we asked ChatGPT to predict 7 Euro games – here's how well it did

Euro 2024: we asked ChatGPT to predict 7 Euro games – here's how well it did

2024-06-17
Emma Raducanu issues fitness update ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu issues fitness update ahead of Wimbledon

2025-06-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo