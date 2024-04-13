44
20
24
37
25
34
9
15
11
38
18
10
2
43
33
22
31
26
35
13
49
32
40
3
23
46
8
5
1
29
30
48
16
39
4
14

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou warns of more heavy defeats to come after Newcastle thrashing

139 Less than a minute


Spurs were blown away at St James’ Park and their manager says such defeats are part of the club’s progression


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England qualify for Euro 2024 after coming from behind to beat Italy

England qualify for Euro 2024 after coming from behind to beat Italy

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli lead charge as Arsenal plot quickest knockout route

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli lead charge as Arsenal plot quickest knockout route

Andre Onana takes blame for Man Utd defeat after mistake but earns Rio Ferdinand’s ‘respect’

Andre Onana takes blame for Man Utd defeat after mistake but earns Rio Ferdinand’s ‘respect’

Francis Ngannou 'sorry' for brutal knockout defeat as Anthony Joshua reveals inspiring message

Francis Ngannou 'sorry' for brutal knockout defeat as Anthony Joshua reveals inspiring message

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo