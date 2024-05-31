4
25
32
22
30
20
34
43
46
26
49
1
40
14
11
10
23
3
24
44
15
18
8
9
37
5
31
2
33
29
13
39
38
48
16
35
Tottenham open to Richarlison deal as 11 first-team players could be sold

Tottenham open to Richarlison deal as 11 first-team players could be sold

2024-05-31Last Updated: 2024-05-31
339 Less than a minute


Brazilian striker has insisted he’s happy at Spurs but Saudi interest could lead his future elsewhere


Source link

2024-05-31Last Updated: 2024-05-31
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham: Julen Lopetegui can immediately fix David Moyes' biggest failure

West Ham: Julen Lopetegui can immediately fix David Moyes' biggest failure

2024-05-23
England insist Immanuel Feyi-Waboso won't suffer side-effects from missing camp for university medical exams

England insist Immanuel Feyi-Waboso won't suffer side-effects from missing camp for university medical exams

2024-02-29
Rishi Sunak backs Stokes in Ashes row as Headingley security beefed up after stumping drama

Rishi Sunak backs Stokes in Ashes row as Headingley security beefed up after stumping drama

2023-07-03
Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

2023-05-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo