Tottenham squad list for UEFA Super Cup confirmed as Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie included
Spurs head to Udine on Tuesday as they look to win their second major piece of silverware in a little over two months, having previously gone 17 years without lifting a trophy before winning last season’s Europa League. It had been 41 years since they won a European title.
Wednesday evening will see Spurs take on Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, considered by many to be the best team in the world, in the traditional curtain-raiser to the European season.
It will be Thomas Frank’s first competitive game in charge of Spurs, and he will arguably face no tougher test this term.
The new head coach has been boosted by the possible returns to fitness of Solanke and Udogie. The striker and left-back were not able to feature during most of pre-season due to injury, both missing the tour of Asia and last week’s loss at Bayern Munich.
The pair have been included in the 22-man squad list submitted by Spurs to UEFA. At the same time, there is no place for the six injured first-team players James Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil and Kota Takai.
Tottenham squad list for UEFA Super Cup
Goalkeepers: Guglielmo Vicario, Antonin Kinsky, Brandon Austin
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies.
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr.
Forwards: Mohammed Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke
Spurs had to submit a list by 11pm BST on August 5, 2025, and it can be amended until 11pm on Tuesday, August 12.
Source link