Tottenham appoint Thomas Frank after sacking Ange Postecoglou

Spurs agree compensation package with Brentford to make the Dane their sixth permanent manager in six years

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Frank after reaching a compensation agreement with Brentford.

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou last week just a fortnight after the Australian had won the Europa League, the club’s first trophy in 17 years.

Frank, who becomes their sixth permanent head coach in six years, has had long-term admirers on the Tottenham board having led Brentford to promotion and established them as a Premier League club.

After sounding out his representatives, Spurs made a formal approach to the Bees on Monday, with the final stumbling block the £10m release clause in Frank’s contract. His first competitive match will be in the Uefa Super Cup on 13 August, when Tottenham take on Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Frank was the first Premier League manager Postecoglou faced (Photo: Reuters)

The longest serving top-flight manager behind Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he had been in west London for seven years.

However, The i Paper understands it was not the first time he had considered moving on, having felt he had taken the club as far as he could.

Frank will bring with him members of his backroom staff, including highly-rated assistant coach Justin Cochrane, head of performance Chris Haslam, analyst Joe Newton. Assistant coach Andreas Georgson also arrives from Manchester United.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The 51-year-old takes over a Spurs side who finished 17th last season, their lowest ever Premier League position, after an astonishing 22 defeats.

That spelled the end of Postecoglou’s reign despite a historic victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Frank’s first task will be to win over a dressing room who had expressed their dismay at Postecoglou’s sacking, as well as spearheading Spurs’ summer transfer plans.

Brentford immediately begin looking for a successor, with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna understood to be in contention.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles paid tribute to Frank, saying he had “helped transform the club” through his “wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence”.

“But it’s not just what you see on the pitch, he forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength,” Giles said.

“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”