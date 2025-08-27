25
11
31
5
43
10
24
14
39
15
26
4
44
33
20
34
40
32
48
49
1
30
3
38
23
46
13
29
35
37
22
16
2
18
8
9
Thomas Frank’s mission to turn Tottenham into title contenders

Thomas Frank’s mission to turn Tottenham into title contenders

2025-08-27Last Updated: 2025-08-27
341 Less than a minute


Special report: Daniel Levy says Spurs want to win the Premier League – but can his new manager close the gap to their rivals?


Source link

2025-08-27Last Updated: 2025-08-27
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Hammers end pre-season tour on high with Jarrod Bowen on target

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Hammers end pre-season tour on high with Jarrod Bowen on target

2025-08-04
Playing Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve would be a slap in the face for football fans

Playing Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve would be a slap in the face for football fans

2023-10-25
I started a family after winning Olympic gold

I started a family after winning Olympic gold

2025-04-20
Nico Williams: Arsenal tipped to land 'dream' signing by triggering release clause

Nico Williams: Arsenal tipped to land 'dream' signing by triggering release clause

2024-07-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo