Tottenham still hopeful over Tanguy Ndombele exit but Hugo Lloris set to stay until January

ottenham are still hopeful of offloading Tanguy Ndombele to Turkey this month, but Hugo Lloris is set to remain at the club until at least January after turning down a host of offers over the summer.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until September 15, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League have until Thursday to add to their squads, raising hope at Spurs that Ndombele could still move on, despite the window for leading European leagues closing last Friday night.


