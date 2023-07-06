Shakhtar Donetsk hoping for amicable Tottenham agreement over Manor Solomon after legal threat

The Israeli winger is set to follow James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario as Spurs’ latest signing of the Ange Postecoglou era after agreeing a contract at the weekend.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar and is technically available on a free transfer after FIFA ruled that all overseas players based in war-torn Ukraine could suspend their contracts for a further year.

Shakhtar had threatened to sue Spurs over the deal but their CEO Sergei Palkin has now said he hopes to reach an amicable agreement ahead of the clubs’ friendly in north London on August 6, which is being played to raise funds for victims of the war.

Spurs expect to confirm Solomon’s move on a five-year deal before the match, however.

“Tottenham is an established, respected club with a big history and a huge number of fans around the globe,” Palkin told The Athletic.

“We are sure Tottenham executives understand that Shakhtar invested significant money in the Solomon transfer, investment that Ukrainian clubs in our difficult position, simply cannot afford to lose.

“We hope we will have a meeting with Tottenham representatives on the eve of our friendly match and in good faith we will find a solution to the Manor Solomon issue. The solution should satisfy both sides.”