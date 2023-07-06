38
14
32
22
37
45
39
23
43
29
4
8
26
31
1
21
18
10
40
16
33
24
49
20
7
2
47
35
13
34
3
46
48
5
11
28
44
50
9
30
15
25

Shakhtar Donetsk hoping for amicable Tottenham agreement over Manor Solomon after legal threat

130 1 minute read


The Israeli winger is set to follow James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario as Spurs’ latest signing of the Ange Postecoglou era after agreeing a contract at the weekend.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar and is technically available on a free transfer after FIFA ruled that all overseas players based in war-torn Ukraine could suspend their contracts for a further year.


Source link

130 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Australian Open

Betting On Australian Open: Tennis Sports Betting

Wimbledon queue condemned by fans as ‘worst they have ever seen’

Wimbledon queue condemned by fans as ‘worst they have ever seen’

‘It was like a Hollywood film’: Terminally ill Luton Town fan ecstatic following club’s promotion

‘It was like a Hollywood film’: Terminally ill Luton Town fan ecstatic following club’s promotion

Man City Back To Winning Ways After Entertaining Win Against Saints

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo