Tottenham Europa League trophy parade: Date, route and time confirmed after final win over Manchester United

2025-05-22Last Updated: 2025-05-22
353 2 minutes read

It was a largely forgettable final, with little in the way of chances and quality, as a Brennan Johnson goal just a few minutes before half-time proved to be the winner in a 1-0 victory.

Spurs defended deep for much of the second-half and invited the pressure from United, with Micky van de Ven forced into a sensational acrobatic clearance on his own line.

They held their nerve, though, on what will go down as the club’s finest night in recent history.

Ange Postecoglou declared earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second year at a club and he has delivered on that, leading Spurs to a first piece of silverware since 2008.

Spurs host Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season this weekend and will finish 17th in the table if they do not better United’s result against Aston Villa, but that will be of no concern to the club’s supporters.

Instead, the attention will be on celebrating the long wait for a trophy finally coming to an end.

When is the Tottenham trophy parade?

Man United were not going to hold a trophy parade if they won the final, but Spurs already have plans in place to mark their victory.

An open-top bus parade will take place this Friday, May 23, with fans set to line the streets of north London.

Plans have now been confirmed for a 5:30pm start at Edmonton Green, with the bus then traveling southbound through Fore Street and the High Road, going past the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The parade will then continue down Lansdowne Road, along Willoughby Lane and Northumberland Park, before coming to an end at 6:30pm/7pm.

Parade route

tottenhamhotspur.com

The Spurs players and staff will get off the bus and gather on a stage outside the stadium once the journey is complete, when they will again lift the trophy. There will also be live music, a DJ and a legends Q&A session from 3pm for fans who have gathered.


