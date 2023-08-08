Barcelona 4-2 Tottenham: Oliver Skipp nets brace but Spurs punished late on in Joan Gamper Trophy

Robert Lewandowski gave the hosts a very early lead in Spain, but Spurs responded impressively and turned it around by half-time as Oliver Skipp scored twice in just over ten minutes.

The second of those looked like being the winner as the visitors remained in front heading into the closing stages, but three Barcelona goals ensured they won their traditional curtain-raiser for the 11th year in a row. Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati put Xavi’s side in front, before Abde Ezzalzouli capped the win deep into stoppage-time. Tottenham now turn their focus to the start of the Premier League season, away to Brentford on Sunday.

Harry Kane, James Maddison and Cristian Romero were among those left in London, as Ange Postecoglou named a much-changed Spurs side. Manor Solomon, Richarlison and Giovani Lo Celso were all included, while Xavi opted for effectively a first-choice lineup at the Olympic Stadium.

That difference was clear in the very early stages as Barcelona took the lead inside three minutes, Raphinha clipping a cross to the back post and Lewandowski letting the ball bounce before lashing a finish past Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs though grew into the match and took a lead into the break through an unlikely brace from Skipp. The midfielder levelled things up with a smart finish after Lo Celso’s initial effort bounced back off the post, before Skipp doubled his and Tottenham’s tally as he headed home Ivan Perisic’s cross.

Pedro Porro went close to extending Spurs’ advantage after the break, Perisic again involved down the left as he cut the ball back and Porro’s effort was just about kept out by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

It was Spurs who looked the more likely to score again, but with ten minutes remaining an equaliser came for Barcelona. A long ball over the top caught out Sergio Reguilon, allowing Lamine Yamal to square and leave Torres a simple finish. Reguilon was again far from impressive as the hosts struck in the 90th minute, 16-year-old Yamal beating him with a lovely turn and playing the ball inside where Fati was sent through on goal and he fired emphatically into the bottom corner.

Barcelona’s youngsters made a real impression as Spurs tired and three became four with the final kick of the game, Abde Ezzalzouli sweeping home, but there were certainly enough positives on the night to keep Postecoglou satisfied heading back to London and into the new season.