Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds
The Europa League is Spurs’ one hope of salvaging something from the season with a trophy and Champions League qualification, though even that might not be enough to save Postecoglou’s job.
A first European trophy in 41 years is only three matches away for Spurs, who could well face Manchester United in the final.
Bodo/Glimt will have other ideas, having edged past Lazio on penalties in the quarter-finals to reach the last-four of a major European competition for the first time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
The first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt team news
The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dejan Kulusevski are all expected to return to the starting lineup, having been rested against Liverpool over the weekend.
Heung-min Son remains a doubt, though, having missed the last three matches with a foot injury, and Postecoglou has admitted the Spurs captain is “touch and go” for the first leg.
Bodo/Glimt have had their options depleted, with captain Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen all suspended.
There are also injury concerns for centre-back Odin Bjortuft and winger Ole Blomberg, meaning the visitors will be forced into changes across the pitch.
Injury issue: Heung-min Son could be ruled out with a foot problem
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction
There is little point reading too much into Tottenham’s Premier League displays, with it clear the full focus is on European matters.
They were impressive in the previous round against Frankfurt and a repeat of that should be too much for a weakened Bodo/Glimt side, particularly on home soil.
Spurs will be keen to take control of the tie before they head to Norway and an artificial surface next week, and they should be confident of doing so.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first competitive match between the two sides.
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt odds
