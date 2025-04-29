38
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

2025-04-29Last Updated: 2025-04-29
The Europa League is Spurs’ one hope of salvaging something from the season with a trophy and Champions League qualification, though even that might not be enough to save Postecoglou’s job.

A first European trophy in 41 years is only three matches away for Spurs, who could well face Manchester United in the final.

Bodo/Glimt will have other ideas, having edged past Lazio on penalties in the quarter-finals to reach the last-four of a major European competition for the first time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt team news

The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dejan Kulusevski are all expected to return to the starting lineup, having been rested against Liverpool over the weekend.


