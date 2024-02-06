Tottenham vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Brighton are the visitors to north London when Tottenham return to action on the weekend.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have a free midweek to lick their wounds having dropped two points late on at Everton last time out in the Premier League.
That result deprived Spurs of a spot in the top four as a fascinating battle with Aston Villa brews.
Brighton bounced back from a humbling at Luton to put four goals past Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Still in the thick of the race for Europe, the Seagulls have a favourable run of games after this difficult trip as they look to gather momentum for the run-in.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Brighton is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 10, 2024.
The match will take place at Tottenham Stadium in London.
Brighton beat Spurs 4-2 at the Amex in December
Where to watch Tottenham vs Brighton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Tottenham vs Brighton team news
Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Sarr were on the bench at Everton and could return versus Brighton.
The Seagulls should have Kaoru Mitoma back from Japan duty at the Asian Cup. Simon Adingra remains at AFCON with Ivory Coast.
Joel Veltman is a doubt while Solly March, James Milner and Julio Enciso are injured.
Tottenham vs Brighton prediction
There should be goals in this one but Spurs have won four games in a row at home and Brighton have failed to win five games in a row on the road.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
There has not been a draw between these two teams in the last 12 meetings.
