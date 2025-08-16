3
31
35
20
40
18
33
26
10
24
32
44
29
22
1
39
15
48
38
8
9
13
2
11
30
23
49
5
14
46
37
16
4
43
25
34
Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-08-16Last Updated: 2025-08-16
339 Less than a minute


They have an opportunity to get back to winning ways today, though. Burnley have invested heavily in the summer transfer window, adding the likes of Kyle Walker and Armando Broja to the side, but will have their work cut out for them if they are to survive in the top flight this season. Scott Parker’s defensive strategy led this side to a second-place finish in the Championship last season, and his back line will certainly be put through its paces today.


Source link

2025-08-16Last Updated: 2025-08-16
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2024-09-21
Luton Town fined £35,000 for failing to control supporters after play-off win over Sunderland

Luton Town fined £35,000 for failing to control supporters after play-off win over Sunderland

2023-11-02
Pant-astic India Take Lead Against England

Pant-astic India Take Lead Against England

2021-03-06
Newcastle’s Champions League dream hits first reality check with defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle’s Champions League dream hits first reality check with defeat to Borussia Dortmund

2023-10-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo