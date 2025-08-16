Tottenham vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Thomas Frank’s side will be looking to bounce back after narrowly losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.
The match ultimately went to penalties, where PSG emerged victorious.
The north London outfit have had a mixed summer of pre-season results, beating Arsenal but suffering a heavy four-goal defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.
Burnley have been similarly ambitious in the transfer window, with three Chelsea players in Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, and Bashir Humphreys among their new arrivals. Kyle Walker has also joined up with the Clarets as they bid to survive in the top flight.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Burnley is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 16, 2025.
The game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley
TV channel: Saturday’s Premier League fixture will not be broadcast live due to the UK’s 3pm blackout rule.
Highlights will be made available on Sky Sports’ social media channels after the match, and each club will be able to show highlights on their channels in the UK in the days after the game.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Tottenham vs Burnley team news
Despite opting for a back five against PSG, Spurs are expected to field a back four against Burnley, which should allow for the inclusion of more attack-minded players.
Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha are set to make their Premier League debuts for Spurs, having previously featured in the UEFA Super Cup defeat.
Frank’s side will be without Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, and James Maddison, who ruptured his ACL in last week’s pre-season friendly against Newcastle. Also absent are Dejan Kulusevski and summer signing Kota Takai, who has been sidelined with a plantar fascia issue since joining the club.
Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil, both fringe players who went out on loan last year, have also been ruled out after injuries prevented them from participating in pre-season.
Elsewhere, Burnley have been active in the transfer market, adding 12 new signings to their squad. Most notably, Ugochukwu is expected to make his debut against Spurs as the club’s most expensive acquisition of the summer.
Burnley will be without last season’s standout goalkeeper, James Trafford, who completed a £27m move to Manchester City, but they have replaced him with Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka.
Premier League bow: Mohammed Kudus
Getty Images
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction
After finishing 17th last season, Spurs will be eager to start the new campaign with a statement of intent.
Burnley presents the perfect opportunity for Spurs to hit the ground running, and with their new signings, they are expected to score a few goals against Scott Parker’s side.
Burnley will likely set up defensively, looking to absorb pressure and strike on the counter, but Tottenham should prove too strong, as Frank views this as a must-win game.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Spurs came out on top last time these two sides met, winning 2-1 in a Premier League meeting in May 2024, with Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven on the scoresheet for the hosts.
Tottenham vs Burnley match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link