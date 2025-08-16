10
16
49
39
18
40
26
37
9
24
1
15
14
4
5
29
22
8
13
35
34
46
33
30
11
38
25
20
43
48
3
2
23
32
31
44
Tottenham vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-08-16Last Updated: 2025-08-16
322 2 minutes read

Thomas Frank’s side will be looking to bounce back after narrowly losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

The match ultimately went to penalties, where PSG emerged victorious.

The north London outfit have had a mixed summer of pre-season results, beating Arsenal but suffering a heavy four-goal defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Burnley have been similarly ambitious in the transfer window, with three Chelsea players in Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, and Bashir Humphreys among their new arrivals. Kyle Walker has also joined up with the Clarets as they bid to survive in the top flight.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Burnley is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley

TV channel: Saturday’s Premier League fixture will not be broadcast live due to the UK’s 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights will be made available on Sky Sports’ social media channels after the match, and each club will be able to show highlights on their channels in the UK in the days after the game.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Tottenham vs Burnley team news

Despite opting for a back five against PSG, Spurs are expected to field a back four against Burnley, which should allow for the inclusion of more attack-minded players.


Source link

2025-08-16Last Updated: 2025-08-16
322 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham confirm new long-term Destiny Udogie contract

Tottenham confirm new long-term Destiny Udogie contract

2023-12-12
Rohit Sharma Leads The Way As India Make Good Start In Second Test Vs England

Rohit Sharma Leads The Way As India Make Good Start In Second Test Vs England

2021-02-13
Four transfers Arsenal need to make to close the gap on Liverpool

Four transfers Arsenal need to make to close the gap on Liverpool

2025-05-18
Galatasaray reveal Wilfried Zaha wage as winger completes free transfer from Crystal Palace

Galatasaray reveal Wilfried Zaha wage as winger completes free transfer from Crystal Palace

2023-07-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo