Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Whilst one team still has faint hopes of sealing a top-half finish, the other is enduring a miserable domestic campaign and are simply out to avoid finishing one place above the relegation zone.
Having said that, the latest meeting between Spurs and Palace will be interesting as both certainly have bigger fish to fry, given this game takes place before the respective Europa League and FA Cup finals.
Such is the importance of both fixtures that it may have an impact on the London derby.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 2.15pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after full-time, with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace team news
Tottenham will make a late check on captain Heung-min Son who has missed the last six games with a troublesome foot injury. The forward did train ahead of the Bodo/Glimt second leg but wasn’t risked for the trip to Norway.
James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin are out for the season, whilst changes are expected now that a Europa League Final place has been secured.
Kevin Danso, Archie Gray, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies are among the Spurs players who are likely to get a run out with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson rested.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction
Tottenham will want to end a miserable Premier League season on a high, but Palace are very good away from home.
However, with cup finals looming, it would not be a surprise if Postecoglou and Oliver Glasner name heavily rotated teams. As a result, a low intensity London derby could see both sides cancelling each other out in a score draw.
Tottenham 1-1 Crystal Palace
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match odds
Crystal Palace to win: 7/5
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link