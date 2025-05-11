9
34
14
13
26
3
43
11
2
30
23
33
10
25
20
1
4
15
35
29
37
32
40
18
16
31
46
39
8
22
5
38
24
48
44
49
Why isn’t Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on TV in UK today?

Why isn’t Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on TV in UK today?

2025-05-11Last Updated: 2025-05-11
364 1 minute read

Currently sitting 16th and 12th respectively in the top-flight, both clubs can be forgiven for being more than a little distracted this afternoon by the more significant and meaningful challenges to come.

Spurs have endured a dismal season domestically under Ange Postecoglou, but can still end it with their first major silverware since 2008 and first European trophy for more than 40 years after booking a place in the Europa League final.

Palace, meanwhile, sit in a very familiar place in the league but fans are only thinking of their return to Wembley, with a stunning demolition of Aston Villa last month teeing up an FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City on May 17 and a chance at their first-ever major trophy in 120 years.

Why isn’t Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on TV in UK today?

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is not among the Premier League matches being broadcast live on television in the UK this weekend.

The game was originally supposed to take place at 3pm BST on Saturday, before being moved – along with meetings against West Ham and Aston Villa – as the result of Spurs’ continued Europa League progress.

Current league rules state that a fixture cannot be picked up for live TV coverage in its new slot if it was not due to be shown before.


Source link

2025-05-11Last Updated: 2025-05-11
364 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2024-11-08
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

2023-07-20
Starting grid for British Grand Prix 2023 as Lando Norris revs up home crowd

Starting grid for British Grand Prix 2023 as Lando Norris revs up home crowd

2023-07-08
Auckland shooting: Two killed in major incident just hours before opening of Women’s World Cup

Auckland shooting: Two killed in major incident just hours before opening of Women’s World Cup

2023-07-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo