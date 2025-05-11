Why isn’t Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on TV in UK today?
Currently sitting 16th and 12th respectively in the top-flight, both clubs can be forgiven for being more than a little distracted this afternoon by the more significant and meaningful challenges to come.
Spurs have endured a dismal season domestically under Ange Postecoglou, but can still end it with their first major silverware since 2008 and first European trophy for more than 40 years after booking a place in the Europa League final.
Palace, meanwhile, sit in a very familiar place in the league but fans are only thinking of their return to Wembley, with a stunning demolition of Aston Villa last month teeing up an FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City on May 17 and a chance at their first-ever major trophy in 120 years.
Why isn’t Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on TV in UK today?
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is not among the Premier League matches being broadcast live on television in the UK this weekend.
The game was originally supposed to take place at 3pm BST on Saturday, before being moved – along with meetings against West Ham and Aston Villa – as the result of Spurs’ continued Europa League progress.
Current league rules state that a fixture cannot be picked up for live TV coverage in its new slot if it was not due to be shown before.
Newcastle vs Chelsea remains on TV after being moved to midday on Sunday having been selected by TNT Sports and originally slated for 12:30pm on Saturday, while Sky Sports are showing Nottingham Forest vs Leicester and Liverpool vs Arsenal on Super Sunday.
How to follow Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
TV channel: Today’s 2:15pm kick-off is not being shown live on TV in the UK.
Free highlights: You can watch highlights of the fixture on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10:30pm tonight on BBC One.
Live coverage: You can follow the match with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Source link