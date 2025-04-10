Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates

In the round of 16, Spurs overturned a one-goal deficit to overcome AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate, whilst Frankfurt – winners of the competition in 2022 – made light work of Ajax, thrashing them 6-2 on aggregate to set up tonight’s quarter-final first leg. You can follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!