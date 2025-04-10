25
33
14
15
16
13
30
35
23
9
34
1
48
43
10
40
39
26
31
24
5
32
29
38
8
11
46
44
4
20
3
37
2
49
18
22
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
336 Less than a minute


In the round of 16, Spurs overturned a one-goal deficit to overcome AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate, whilst Frankfurt – winners of the competition in 2022 – made light work of Ajax, thrashing them 6-2 on aggregate to set up tonight’s quarter-final first leg. You can follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!


Source link

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

AFCON 2025 draw LIVE: Nigeria and Ivory Coast learn group-stage opponents with hosts Morocco in Pot 1

AFCON 2025 draw LIVE: Nigeria and Ivory Coast learn group-stage opponents with hosts Morocco in Pot 1

2025-01-27
PFL vs Bellator 2024 full card: Start time, UK channel, live stream for huge MMA event in Saudi Arabia

PFL vs Bellator 2024 full card: Start time, UK channel, live stream for huge MMA event in Saudi Arabia

2024-02-22
When is the Davis Cup final? Start time, how to watch Italy vs Netherlands, format, teams and odds

When is the Davis Cup final? Start time, how to watch Italy vs Netherlands, format, teams and odds

2024-11-24
Marcus Smith dazzles as electric England thrash Japan in eight-try rout

Marcus Smith dazzles as electric England thrash Japan in eight-try rout

2024-06-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo