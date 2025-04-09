Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Europa Leaue prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds
Ange Postecoglou will know this competition is boom or bust for Spurs, and likely his job, as they look to not only navigate past the German outfit but lift the trophy in May.
Spurs have produced some of their better performances in the Europa League this season but will know the same can be said for Frankfurt, who sit third in the Bundesliga.
It is the biggest game of the season so far for Spurs, with next week’s second leg likely topping it, and anything less than a win will pile even more pressure on Postecoglou.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Getty Images
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news
Tottenham’s injury woes of the last few months are almost behind them, but they will still be without Dejan Kulusevski, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin for Thursday’s first leg. It remains to be seen if Kulusevski and Danso will be fit for next week’s second leg, but Dragusin is out for the rest of the season.
Spurs will be able to call upon Rodrigo Bentancur, who has served a one-game Europa League ban, while Micky van den Ven and Destiny Udogie are expected to start after being rested at the weekend. Ange Postecoglou has a few decisions to make in attack, namely who starts on the right wing between Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert
Frankfurt will have second-choice goalkeeper Kaua Santos in goal as Kevin Trapp has failed to recover from injury. Elye Wahi is also sideline, but Igor Matanovic is back in contention after two months out.
Striker Hugo Ekitike is the big danger for the Bundesliga side, after Omar Marmoush left for Manchester City in January, and he will be supported by Mario Gotze, who is now 32 years old but still a potent threat from midfield.
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction
Tottenham prepared for this game with a lacklustre 3-1 win over Southampton, which saw them not needing to exert much energy – or attempt to do so. It remains to be seen if they can glean any momentum from the result, but the come fit and firing for the visit of Frankfurt.
Frankfurt’s form has certainly taken a knock since Marmoush’s exit, they have won just five of 13 games since his move was confirmed, but their Europa League form continues to impress. This will be a tight tie over two legs, with Spurs to edge the first in front of their own fans.
Tottenham 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Eintracht Frankfurt wins: 1
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt match odds
Tottenham to qualify: 4/6
Eintracht Frankfurt to qualify: 23/20
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link